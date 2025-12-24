The Big Story Podcast

What would Emily do: A Boss Who Doesn’t Care, When to Quit & Taking a Pay Cut

A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in a Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted December 24, 2025 10:22 am.

In today’s The Big Story Podcast, a special holiday edition of What Would Emily Do where she answers your real career questions.

We’re talking about what to do when your boss doesn’t care about your health, how to know when it’s actually time to quit your job, and how to think about taking a pay cut without blowing up your future.

If you’ve been rethinking your job going into the new year, this episode will help you get clear on your next move. Send me your questions.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

If shopping isn't your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there's still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well. You can...

3h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney's holiday message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the holiday season is a time to slow down and reflect and to reconnect with loved ones. In a recorded message to Canadians, he says the holidays remind people...

19m ago

1 charged, another wanted in Oshawa fatal stabbing

Durham Regional Police say the victim was found in the Park Road South and John Street West area of Oshawa early Tuesday.

7m ago

Top Stories

Collision closes express lanes on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the highway between...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Freeze your buns off with The Bentway polar bear skate

If shopping isn't your cup of tea this Boxing Day weekend, there's still lots of fun things to do. Most attractions will have opened their doors again after being closed on Christmas as well. You can...

3h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney's holiday message to Canadians

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the holiday season is a time to slow down and reflect and to reconnect with loved ones. In a recorded message to Canadians, he says the holidays remind people...

19m ago

1 charged, another wanted in Oshawa fatal stabbing

Durham Regional Police say the victim was found in the Park Road South and John Street West area of Oshawa early Tuesday.

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Quiet Christmas Eve ahead of a potential storm

Toronto will see calm conditions and a high of 0 °C on Xmas Eve, perfect for last minute shopping, just ahead of a potential storm set to take place on Boxing Day Friday.

15h ago

2:48
Scarborough house fire leaves two critically injured

A man and woman are fighting for their lives in hospital after an early morning fire inside a Scarborough home. Afua Baah has the details from fire officials and neighbours devastated to hear about tragedy happening happening at the height of holiday

17h ago

2:31
An unexpected package found at local church

The priest at St. Monica's Parish is grateful for the quick response when an infant was found inside a shoebox just before Sunday mass. Baby was cared until taken to Sick Kids Hospital for care by authorities.

18h ago

1:42
Newborn baby found in shoebox left at Toronto church

A Catholic church in midtown reported finding a newborn baby in a shoebox inside the congregation, the child and its mother are being treated in hospital.

21h ago

1:36
GTA under gusty winds warning as temperatures drop

Stella Acquisto breaks down the seven-day forecast ahead of the holidays as gusty winds are set to sweep in for parts of the GTA.

December 23, 2025 11:33 am EST EST

More Videos