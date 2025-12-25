From gym memberships to competition fees: Cost remains the biggest barrier to fitness in Canada

While fitness is often framed as a matter of motivation or time, experts say affordability is the real obstacle keeping many Canadians from staying active.

“The number one reason people are not physically active enough is because they can’t or don’t believe that they can afford it,” said Zach Weston, executive director of the Fitness Industry Council of Canada (FIC).

Weston represents a national not-for-profit association representing Canada’s fitness sector, which includes gyms, studios, and wellness facilities.

According to industry data, roughly six to seven million Canadians — or 15 to 16 per cent of the population — belong to a fitness facility.

A fitness affordability report cited by the FIC found that most Canadians who do not attend a fitness facility say cost is the number one reason, while lack of time ranked fourth.

Despite the existence of budget gyms, Weston said perception and policy play a significant role.

“We don’t put tax on fruit and vegetables when you buy them at the grocery store, so we’re incentivizing you to buy healthy food,” Weston said. “But if you go to the gym or a fitness facility and you buy a membership … we’re going to tax you when you do that.”

The council estimated that reducing fitness costs by about 10 per cent could lead to up to 2.5 million more Canadians believing fitness is affordable, potentially saving the health care system at least $1 billion annually through improved long-term health outcomes if there’s increased uptake.

“To me, it seems hypocritical. Why do we tax behaviours that are healthy in one context but not in another? It seems inconsistent with our tax policy,” Weston said.

Fitness competitions: an expensive lifestyle

Those cost pressures are felt even more in competitive fitness and bodybuilding.

“People don’t realize how expensive fitness can get once you start taking it seriously,” said Sushant Thapa, head coach and owner of HT Athletic in Mississauga.

Thapa, a competitive bodybuilder himself, said expenses quickly add up.

“For bodybuilding, it’s on another level,” he said. “You have show registration fees, tanning, travel, photoshoots, posing sessions.”

Thapa said socioeconomic factors can directly impact performance and outcomes in competition.

“I’ve seen athletes who couldn’t afford proper physio or recovery treatments place last at their first show,” he said. “Years later, after saving up and getting that support, the same athlete placed second at Nationals.”

Even outside competitive bodybuilding, Thapa said cost remains a barrier for everyday Canadians trying to live healthier lives.

“Eating well costs more than fast food,” he said. “A good trainer costs money. Supplements, gym clothes, that all adds up.”

Both Weston and Thapa agreed that awareness is no longer the issue.

“Canadians know they need to be physically active,” Weston said. “ But knowing and doing are different.”

Thapa echoed that sentiment, especially for newcomers.

“Fitness isn’t just physical,” he said. “If you’re not emotionally and financially stable, it’s very hard to stay consistent.”

For now, Weston said the FIC will continue to advocate for tax relief to make sure fitness is more accessible.

Meanwhile, Thapa said he’s finding ways to give back to the community by exploring the idea of sponsoring more athletes in the future.