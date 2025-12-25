Raids carried out at Mexican homes linked to former Olympian Ryan Wedding

A new photo of Canadian fugitive Ryan Wedding has been released by U.S. law enforcement as they chase down the alleged Olympian turned drug kingpin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation shared on social media what they say is a newly obtained image of Wedding in Mexico this past summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, @FBILosAngeles (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 25, 2025 3:23 pm.

Last Updated December 25, 2025 5:26 pm.

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have executed four raids on homes linked to a suspect whose description matches that of former Olympic snowboarder and alleged Canadian drug kingpin Ryan Wedding.

Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection says in a release that multiple agencies including the Attorney General’s Office, the Navy and the National Guard carried out the raids at the homes, located in Mexico City and the surrounding State of Mexico.

The release does not mention Wedding by name, but describes the raids and seizures as related to a former Olympic athlete and a fugitive on the United States’ 10 most wanted fugitives list.

Wedding — who is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont., and competed for Canada in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics — was added to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted fugitives list in March.

Mexican authorities say among the items seized in the raids were 62 high-end motorcycles, two vehicles, artwork and what Mexican authorities are describing as two “Olympic medals.”

The raids come just days after an Ontario lawyer linked to the Wedding case was granted bail in Toronto ahead of his hearing for possible extradition to the United States.

Deepak Paradkar, 62, is accused of advising the murder of a federal witness in Wedding’s alleged international drug smuggling network, and he is one of several Canadians arrested last month as part of an FBI investigation targeting the former Olympic snowboarder.

Mexican authorities say the raids come after a bilateral co-operation between law enforcement in Mexico and the United States.

The investigation into the Wedding case in ongoing, Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From gym memberships to competition fees: Cost remains the biggest barrier to fitness in Canada

While fitness is often framed as a matter of motivation or time, experts say affordability is the real obstacle keeping many Canadians from staying active. “The number one reason people are not physically...

2m ago

Boxing Day snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

2h ago

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

December 24, 2025 12:02 pm EST EST

4 vehicles damaged after suspected arson at east-end Toronto auto dealership

Toronto firefighters say the incident happened at a dealership near Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

7h ago

Top Stories

From gym memberships to competition fees: Cost remains the biggest barrier to fitness in Canada

While fitness is often framed as a matter of motivation or time, experts say affordability is the real obstacle keeping many Canadians from staying active. “The number one reason people are not physically...

2m ago

Boxing Day snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

2h ago

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

December 24, 2025 12:02 pm EST EST

4 vehicles damaged after suspected arson at east-end Toronto auto dealership

Toronto firefighters say the incident happened at a dealership near Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Quiet Christmas ahead of heavy snow on Boxing Day

No active weather is expected in Toronto on Christmas, but that all changes on Boxing Day with a major system bringing in lots of snow impacting travel across the region.

22h ago

2:08
20-year-old man found fatally shot near University of Toronto Scarborough campus

Residents on edge after a 20-year-old man was found on a trail, fatally shot near the university of Toronto Scarborough campus. Afua Baah has details on the city’s 41st homicide of the year.

23h ago

0:43
Here's what's open and closed this Christmas Boxing Day

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day.

December 24, 2025 11:03 am EST EST

0:23
Highway 401 crash leaves transport truck driver in life-threatening condition

A transport truck driver has been rushed to hospital after two collisions in the eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 in Pickering.

December 24, 2025 10:38 am EST EST

0:37
Police search continues for suspect in fatal shooting near University of Toronto

Toronto police continue to search for a suspect linked to a fatal shooting near the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus.

December 24, 2025 10:35 am EST EST

More Videos