Raids carried out at Mexican homes linked to former Olympian Ryan Wedding

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have executed four raids on homes linked to a suspect whose description matches that of former Olympic snowboarder and alleged Canadian drug kingpin Ryan Wedding.

Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection says in a release that multiple agencies including the Attorney General’s Office, the Navy and the National Guard carried out the raids at the homes, located in Mexico City and the surrounding State of Mexico.

The release does not mention Wedding by name, but describes the raids and seizures as related to a former Olympic athlete and a fugitive on the United States’ 10 most wanted fugitives list.

Wedding — who is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont., and competed for Canada in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics — was added to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted fugitives list in March.

Mexican authorities say among the items seized in the raids were 62 high-end motorcycles, two vehicles, artwork and what Mexican authorities are describing as two “Olympic medals.”

The raids come just days after an Ontario lawyer linked to the Wedding case was granted bail in Toronto ahead of his hearing for possible extradition to the United States.

Deepak Paradkar, 62, is accused of advising the murder of a federal witness in Wedding’s alleged international drug smuggling network, and he is one of several Canadians arrested last month as part of an FBI investigation targeting the former Olympic snowboarder.

Mexican authorities say the raids come after a bilateral co-operation between law enforcement in Mexico and the United States.

The investigation into the Wedding case in ongoing, Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press