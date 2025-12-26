Man accused of 1996 Tupac Shakur killing seeks to suppress evidence

FILE - Duane Davis, left, looks back during a hearing on claims of juror misconduct in his jailhouse battery case at the Regional Justice Center, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File) Las Vegas Review-Journal

By Jessica Hill, The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2025 6:47 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2025 9:40 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The attorneys for the man accused of killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 are pushing to suppress evidence obtained in what they claim was an “unlawful nighttime search.”

Las Vegas criminal defense attorneys Robert Draskovich and William Brown filed a motion this week on behalf of their client, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged in the drive-by shooting of the iconic rapper off the Las Vegas Strip.

Davis’ attorneys argue a judge relied on a “misleading portrait” of Davis as a dangerous drug dealer to grant the execution of a search warrant at night, which should only be done in exceptional circumstances, such as if there’s a risk that evidence will disappear if officers wait until morning.

In reality, Davis, an ex- gang leader from Southern California, had left the narcotics trade in 2008 and began doing inspection work for oil refineries, his attorneys say. He was a 60-year-old retired cancer survivor with adult children and grandchildren and had been living with his wife in Henderson, a city outside of Las Vegas, for nine years at the time the warrant was executed.

“The court wasn’t told any of this,” his attorneys wrote in the motion. “As a result, the court authorized a nighttime search based on a portrait of Davis that bore little resemblance to reality — a clearly erroneous factual determination, in other words.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department — which conducted the search and collected Davis’ electronic devices, “purported marijuana” and tubs of photographs — declined to comment Friday, citing the pending litigation. At the time of the search, police said executing the warrant under the cover of darkness would allow officers to surround and secure the residence, and that if Davis barricaded himself, the darkness would allow officers to evacuate the surrounding homes with the least exposure to residents.

Davis was arrested in September 2023. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and sought to be released since shortly after his arrest.

His attorneys claim Davis’ arrest stems from false public statements Davis had made in which he claimed to be present in the white Cadillac from which Shakur was shot. They say he has never offered details that would firmly corroborate his presence in the car, and that he benefited from saying he was present. He dodged drug charges by telling the story in a proffer agreement, and he has made money by repeating it in documentaries and his 2019 book, according to his attorneys.

He sought to dismiss his murder charges in the Nevada Supreme Court, but in November his petition was denied.

“Think of it this way: Shakur’s murder was essentially the entertainment world’s JFK assassination — endlessly dissected, mythologized, monetized — so it’s not hard to see why someone in Davis’s position might falsely place himself at the center of it all for personal gain,” his attorneys wrote.

Jessica Hill, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

DEVELOPING

1h ago

Boxing Day draws shoppers despite poor weather in Toronto, much of Ontario

TORONTO — Shoppers in some Canadian cities braved heavy snow and wintry conditions on Boxing Day, undeterred by the challenging weather in their hunt for a good deal. Much of southern Ontario stretching...

1h ago

Second suspect in deadly Oshawa stabbing arrested and charged with murder

A man from Peterborough was arrested on Friday in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place in Oshawa earlier this week. Authorities say they received a call at 4:14 a.m. on Tuesday about a...

2h ago

Man stabbed in Toronto's South Parkdale neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city’s South Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday. According to police, the victim is between the age of 20 to 30 was found with a stab...

46m ago

Top Stories

Snowfall warning, special weather statements issued for southern Ontario

Federal meteorologists say Toronto and parts of Ontario could see eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

DEVELOPING

1h ago

Boxing Day draws shoppers despite poor weather in Toronto, much of Ontario

TORONTO — Shoppers in some Canadian cities braved heavy snow and wintry conditions on Boxing Day, undeterred by the challenging weather in their hunt for a good deal. Much of southern Ontario stretching...

1h ago

Second suspect in deadly Oshawa stabbing arrested and charged with murder

A man from Peterborough was arrested on Friday in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place in Oshawa earlier this week. Authorities say they received a call at 4:14 a.m. on Tuesday about a...

2h ago

Man stabbed in Toronto's South Parkdale neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city’s South Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday. According to police, the victim is between the age of 20 to 30 was found with a stab...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Winter storm strikes Toronto and GTA

A weather system has left an icy mess on most roads throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

1h ago

2:40
Snow on the way for Boxing Day

Toronto will see snow, heavy at times, starting late Friday morning , with eight to 12 centimetres of snowfall by Friday evening.

December 25, 2025 8:17 pm EST EST

2:45
Quiet Christmas ahead of heavy snow on Boxing Day

No active weather is expected in Toronto on Christmas, but that all changes on Boxing Day with a major system bringing in lots of snow impacting travel across the region.

December 24, 2025 7:20 pm EST EST

2:18
Celebrating Christmas with community

A bit of festive fun as Yonge Street mission celebrates Christmas with youth and community.

December 24, 2025 6:37 pm EST EST

0:43
Here's what's open and closed this Christmas Boxing Day

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day.

December 24, 2025 11:03 am EST EST

More Videos