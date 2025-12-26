Man stabbed in Toronto’s South Parkdale neighbourhood

Photo shows police at the scene of a stabbing on Dec. 26, 2025. (CityNews/Karim Islam)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 26, 2025 8:28 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2025 9:31 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city’s South Parkdale neighbourhood on Friday.

According to police, the victim is between the age of 20 to 30 was found with a stab wound near Joe Shuster Way and King Street West just before 8 p.m.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity or age, and there was no immediate suspect description or details about the circumstances that may have led up to the stabbing.

