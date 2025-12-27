Carney to meet Zelenskyy in Halifax as Trump prepares to host peace talks

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet in Halifax today ahead of peace talks hosted by the U.S. president this weekend.

Zelenskyy is on his way to Florida for meetings with Donald Trump, who is trying to broker an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader’s stop in Canada follows a phone call between him and Carney on Friday.

Canada has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, committing $6.5 billion in military support along with humanitarian aid.

Zelenskyy has said the U.S-backed peace plan is about 90 per cent ready, but sticking points remain on security guarantees and other issues.

In a social media post after speaking with Carney, Zelenskyy said he believes much can be accomplished between Ukraine and the U.S., though he accused Russia of dragging its feet and trying to waste time.