Video shows snowplow on fire during winter storm in Toronto

A City-contracted snowplow caught on fire Friday after a big winter storm in Toronto.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 27, 2025 5:05 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2025 5:38 pm.

The challenging task of snow removal following a big winter storm was made even more complicated Friday after a snowplow contracted by the City of Toronto caught on fire while clearing the roads.

Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Charleston Road in Etobicoke just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a snow removal unit that was ablaze.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

Video footage obtained by CityNews shows large flames surrounding a vehicle in the middle of a residential street with a thick plume of black smoke.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, police say it is not believed to be criminal.

“The City of Toronto is aware of a small fire that occurred earlier today in a snowplow under contract to the City. We are grateful that there were no injuries and thank the first responders that attended to the scene,” a spokesperson for the City of Toronto wrote in a statement.

“We are investigating the situation further alongside Toronto Fire Services and an additional plow has been deployed to continue plowing operations,” they added.

