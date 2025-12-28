Durham police make 64 arrests, lay 155 charges in retail theft crackdown

Durham police say they have made 64 arrests and laid 155 charges during a safe shop initiative to stop retail theft.

They say the five-week initiative, which ran between Nov. 10 and Dec. 16, was focused on retail theft enforcement.

Police say the east division community response unit, alongside front-line officers and the LCBO resource protection unit worked together to identify high theft locations across Durham region.

They say the initiative maintained a high visible presence of officers to deter criminal activities.

Of the many arrests, police say 17 of them were related to LCBO thefts, which resulted in 32 charges.

Police say 38 of the 155 charges laid included breach-related offences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press