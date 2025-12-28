Peel police investigating fire at Brampton restaurant as arson

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Brampton is being treated as arson.

Officers were called to 10088 McLaughlin Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28.

“There were no injuries and just property damage,” Peel police constable Taylor Halfyard said to CityNews. “We can confirm this was an arson and there was damage to two adjacent units.”

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.