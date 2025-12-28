Police arrest 20-year-old after alleged firearm threat near Brampton transit stop

20-year-old Jagdeep Singh from Brampton, was arrested and charged with possession of a Weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit indictable offence. (PRP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 28, 2025 11:52 am.

Last Updated December 28, 2025 11:53 am.

Peel police say they arrested a 20-year-old Brampton man in a conspiracy to commit an indictable offence investigation.

Investigators say the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Dec. 27, the area of Chinguacousy and Drinkwater roads.

Officers say the victim exited a transit bus when he was followed by an unknown individual. Then, the suspect allegedly approached the victim and told them he was in possession of a firearm.

The victim contacted police and officers located the accused a short distance away.

Police say during this interaction, the accused threw an “imitation firearm” into a snowbank.

As a result, 20-year-old Jagdeep Singh from Brampton, was arrested and charged with possession of a Weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

Police say Singh threw an “imitation firarm” into a snowbank. (PRP/HO)

At the time of his arrest, Singh allegedly was also in possession of a backpack containing bunches of rope, rolls of tape, gloves and two knives.

Singh was held pending a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rainfall, freezing rain warning issued for Greater Toronto Area

There could be some troublesome weather headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday and Monday. All of the GTA is under a yellow warning for rainfall and freezing rain. Meanwhile areas northwest of...

1m ago

Smooth sailing or turbulence ahead? A look at the airline labour talks on the horizon

MONTREAL — After several years of labour unrest in transport, Canadian travellers face more potential airline disruptions in 2026. Strikes by Air Canada flight attendants and WestJet mechanics halted...

2h ago

Quebec man dead after being found in rip current off Florida beach

A 44-year-old Quebec man is dead after being pulled from the water off a Florida beach northeast of Orlando. Volusia County Beach Safety, the local lifeguard and beach rescue service, writes in an email...

1h ago

Peel police investigating fire at Brampton restaurant as arson

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Brampton is being treated as arson. Officers were called to 10088 McLaughlin Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. "There were...

38m ago

Top Stories

Rainfall, freezing rain warning issued for Greater Toronto Area

There could be some troublesome weather headed to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday and Monday. All of the GTA is under a yellow warning for rainfall and freezing rain. Meanwhile areas northwest of...

1m ago

Smooth sailing or turbulence ahead? A look at the airline labour talks on the horizon

MONTREAL — After several years of labour unrest in transport, Canadian travellers face more potential airline disruptions in 2026. Strikes by Air Canada flight attendants and WestJet mechanics halted...

2h ago

Quebec man dead after being found in rip current off Florida beach

A 44-year-old Quebec man is dead after being pulled from the water off a Florida beach northeast of Orlando. Volusia County Beach Safety, the local lifeguard and beach rescue service, writes in an email...

1h ago

Peel police investigating fire at Brampton restaurant as arson

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Brampton is being treated as arson. Officers were called to 10088 McLaughlin Road just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. "There were...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

18h ago

0:29
Snowplow catches fire during winter storm in Toronto

A City-contracted snowplow caught on fire Friday after a big winter storm in Toronto.

19h ago

3:03
Winter storm strikes Toronto and GTA

A weather system has left an icy mess on most roads throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 26, 2025 8:42 pm EST EST

2:12
Southern Ontario hit with a blast of winter weather on Boxing Day

Toronto and the GTA was hit with a blast of winter weather as heavy snow blanketed roads on Boxing Day, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

December 26, 2025 10:38 pm EST EST

More Videos