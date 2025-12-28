Police arrest 20-year-old after alleged firearm threat near Brampton transit stop

Peel police say they arrested a 20-year-old Brampton man in a conspiracy to commit an indictable offence investigation.

Investigators say the incident happened around 1 a.m. on Dec. 27, the area of Chinguacousy and Drinkwater roads.

Officers say the victim exited a transit bus when he was followed by an unknown individual. Then, the suspect allegedly approached the victim and told them he was in possession of a firearm.

The victim contacted police and officers located the accused a short distance away.

Police say during this interaction, the accused threw an “imitation firearm” into a snowbank.

As a result, 20-year-old Jagdeep Singh from Brampton, was arrested and charged with possession of a Weapon for a dangerous purpose and conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

At the time of his arrest, Singh allegedly was also in possession of a backpack containing bunches of rope, rolls of tape, gloves and two knives.

Singh was held pending a bail hearing.