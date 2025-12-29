2025: A Year in Canadian Politics 2.0

A worker walks past the West Block in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 29, 2025 7:29 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 9:58 am.

Happy Holidays from Frequency Podcast Network! This week we’ll be joined by the Friends of Frequency (FOF).

In part two of this special feed drop on The Big Story, Parliament Hill Bureau Chief for CityNews Cormac MacSweeney and CityNews political correspondent Glen McGregor discuss the biggest political headlines of 2025. They recap Mark Carney’s first few months as Prime Minister, the future of the NDP, and what lies ahead for Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police. Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came...

38m ago

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

2h ago

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

40m ago

US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantee as part of peace plan, Zelenskyy says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States is offering Ukraine security guarantees for a period of 15 years as part of a proposed peace plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, though he...

25m ago

Top Stories

Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police. Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came...

38m ago

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

2h ago

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

40m ago

US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantee as part of peace plan, Zelenskyy says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States is offering Ukraine security guarantees for a period of 15 years as part of a proposed peace plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, though he...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Widespread rain warnings throughout the GTA

Widespread rain warnings are in effect throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:32
Decent exposure at The Bentway's annual Polar Bear Skate

Close to 300 skaters stripped down to their unmentionables for the annual year-end celebration with donations going to a great cause. CityNews' Rob Leth "bears" it all as he files his report.

16h ago

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 27, 2025 7:06 pm EST EST

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

December 27, 2025 6:49 pm EST EST

0:29
Snowplow catches fire during winter storm in Toronto

A City-contracted snowplow caught on fire Friday after a big winter storm in Toronto.

December 27, 2025 5:37 pm EST EST

More Videos