Guelph, Ont., man charged with attempted murder of his mother: police
Posted December 29, 2025 11:58 am.
Last Updated December 29, 2025 11:59 am.
Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to kill his mother in Guelph, Ont., last week.
Guelph police say officers responded to a call about a family dispute at an address near Edinburgh Road North and London Road West on Dec. 21.
They say a woman in her 60s reported that she was assaulted and strangled.
Investigators say the victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
They say the woman’s 39-year-old son was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and breaching a probation order.
The suspect is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.