Guelph, Ont., man charged with attempted murder of his mother: police

Police tape is shown here. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 29, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 11:59 am.

Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to kill his mother in Guelph, Ont., last week. 

Guelph police say officers responded to a call about a family dispute at an address near Edinburgh Road North and London Road West on Dec. 21. 

They say a woman in her 60s reported that she was assaulted and strangled. 

Investigators say the victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. 

They say the woman’s 39-year-old son was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and breaching a probation order. 

The suspect is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man and woman arrested in Brampton homicide investigation

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing on Dec. 26 around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived...

43m ago

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

2h ago

Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police. Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came...

updated

21m ago

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man and woman arrested in Brampton homicide investigation

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a stabbing on Dec. 26 around 7:45 a.m. When they arrived...

43m ago

Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government. The revoked schools are listed on the province's webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario. In...

2h ago

Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police. Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came...

updated

21m ago

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Widespread rain warnings throughout the GTA

Widespread rain warnings are in effect throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

1:58
Zelenskyy and Trump meet in Mar-a-Lago to discuss ending war in Ukraine

Following his meeting in Halifax with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida to further talks on peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Alessandra Carniero reports.

13h ago

2:32
Decent exposure at The Bentway's annual Polar Bear Skate

Close to 300 skaters stripped down to their unmentionables for the annual year-end celebration with donations going to a great cause. CityNews' Rob Leth "bears" it all as he files his report.

18h ago

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 27, 2025 7:06 pm EST EST

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

December 27, 2025 6:49 pm EST EST

More Videos