Guelph, Ont., man charged with attempted murder of his mother: police

Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to kill his mother in Guelph, Ont., last week.

Guelph police say officers responded to a call about a family dispute at an address near Edinburgh Road North and London Road West on Dec. 21.

They say a woman in her 60s reported that she was assaulted and strangled.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

They say the woman’s 39-year-old son was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and breaching a probation order.

The suspect is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2025.