Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police.

Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came from.

Police say the fire occurred around 10:22 p.m. in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Investigators say the man in his 80’s was transported to hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.