Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff, Alta.

FILE - Chairlifts at Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort in Banff. (Sunshine Village, Twitter)

By Mark Strashok

Posted December 29, 2025 4:43 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 5:13 pm.

A Toronto woman died while skiing at Banff Sunshine Village in Alberta on Saturday, and is being remembered as a kind soul who leaves behind a son.

It was around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when skiers on the hill alerted staff about a woman falling off the Banff Avenue ski area into some deep snow.

Sunshine spokesperson Kendra Scurfield says their patrol team was on scene in three minutes, but the woman was unresponsive and died on scene.

Scurfield says it was what’s called a deep snow immersion, when someone falls into deep, loose snow and can’t free themselves.

A family member identified the woman as 47-year-old Farah Merchant from Toronto, saying she would be deeply missed.

“She was a loving and devoted mother to her son, Liam, a cherished daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, etc. She had a kind soul and touched so many lives with her love, warmth, and compassion. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her,” a post by Faiz Merchant reads.

Scurfield says situations like this aren’t common, and they hit their team pretty hard.

“At this point in time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and her friends, in what we are sure is a very difficult time for them,” she said.

It has been the fourth snowiest month in Sunshine Village’s 100-year history.

Top Stories

Brampton man, 42, accused of stealing a semi-trailer truck and striking police cruiser

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Brampton. According to authorities, a semi-trailer truck was reported stolen from a repair shop in the area of...

1h ago

Video shows glass window falling from high-rise Toronto hotel

A large glass window fell off the ledge of a high-rise hotel in Toronto’s downtown core on Monday. Footage submitted to CityNews shows the moment a window fell off the Pantages Hotel on Victoria Street...

51m ago

2025 was one of three hottest years on record, scientists say

Climate change worsened by human behavior made 2025 one of the three hottest years on record, scientists said. It was also the first time that the three-year temperature average broke through the threshold...

8m ago

Man charged with murder after fatal Liberty Village stabbing

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing in Liberty Village. According to investigators, the victim was found with a stab wound on the north side of King Street...

4h ago

