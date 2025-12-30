One dead, three injured in shooting on Saskatchewan First Nation, RCMP say

RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 30, 2025 12:31 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 1:23 pm.

Mounties are searching for two suspects described as armed and dangerous after a shooting on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left one person dead and at least three others injured.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers received a report Tuesday morning about a shooting on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 392 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Officers found one person dead and three people injured, but did not have details about victims’ injuries or how many additional people required hospital treatment.

“Saskatchewan RCMP is working to determine whether the shooting is random in nature or targeted,” the police service said in a statement Tuesday.

A dangerous person alert has been issued for the two suspects. RCMP are warning those in an area that stretches from Meadow Lake, Sask., to Bonnyville, Alta., to find a safe location and lock their doors.

“Do not share police locations,” RCMP also warned the public. “Stay away from Big Island Lake Cree Nation if you are not already in the area.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the government was aware of the shooting and thanked first responders for their efforts “under difficult and evolving circumstances.”

“Our thoughts are with the community and all those affected,” he said Tuesday on X.

He said Big Island Lake Cree Nation, as well as seven health centres in the area, are under lock down.

Top Stories

Seized motorcycles believed to belong to fugitive Ryan Wedding valued at US$40M: FBI

U.S. authorities have released more details on dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian athlete now accused of running an international drug ring. The U.S....

46m ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

2m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

6h ago

Durham police continue search for missing vulnerable woman

The search continues for a missing vulnerable woman nearly a month after she was last seen in Pickering. Durham Regional Police say Rosetta, 61, was last seen in the Douglas Avenue and Radom Street...

1h ago

