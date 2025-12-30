One dead, three injured in shooting on Saskatchewan First Nation, RCMP say

Mounties are searching for two suspects described as armed and dangerous after a shooting on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left one person dead and at least three others injured.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers received a report Tuesday morning about a shooting on Big Island Lake Cree Nation, about 392 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Officers found one person dead and three people injured, but did not have details about victims’ injuries or how many additional people required hospital treatment.

“Saskatchewan RCMP is working to determine whether the shooting is random in nature or targeted,” the police service said in a statement Tuesday.

A dangerous person alert has been issued for the two suspects. RCMP are warning those in an area that stretches from Meadow Lake, Sask., to Bonnyville, Alta., to find a safe location and lock their doors.

“Do not share police locations,” RCMP also warned the public. “Stay away from Big Island Lake Cree Nation if you are not already in the area.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the government was aware of the shooting and thanked first responders for their efforts “under difficult and evolving circumstances.”

“Our thoughts are with the community and all those affected,” he said Tuesday on X.

He said Big Island Lake Cree Nation, as well as seven health centres in the area, are under lock down.