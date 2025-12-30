‘Canada is not for sale’ hat makers want to share domestic manufacturing tips

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, wearing a "Canada Is Not For Sale" hat, speaks as he arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa, Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted December 30, 2025 12:33 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 3:56 pm.

OTTAWA — One of the people behind the viral “Canada is not for sale” hat says he wants to help other companies get on board the made-in-Canada train.

Liam Mooney told The Canadian Press he and his fiancée and business partner Emma Cochrane felt distraught watching Ontario Premier Doug Ford tell U.S. President Donald Trump and American media in early January that — the president’s musings about annexation notwithstanding — Canada would never be for sale.

A few days later the Ottawa-based pair, now married, stitched together a hat bearing the premier’s message. Mooney called it a “creative rebuttal” in a form familiar to Trump.

But after a year of learning the ins and outs of domestic manufacturing — and seeing the lengths Canadian firms have to go just to get their products on local store shelves — Mooney said his goal in 2026 is to spread the “Canada is not for sale” ethos.

“It started as a way for everyday Canadians to stand up for our nation’s sovereignty at a very critical moment. But for us, at least, it’s becoming more of a mission about strengthening Canadian supply chains,” he said.

Starting with hats embroidered with text and a Canadian flag, the “Canada is not for sale” storefront evolved over 2025 to feature tuques, shirts, sweaters and even a maple leaf tree topper.

Mooney and Cochrane have spent much of the past year getting familiar with Canada’s manufacturing landscape to meet the demand for the hats.

That’s come with some hard-won lessons about how difficult it can be to make clothes and other products entirely — or even mostly — in Canada.

Before entering the apparel industry, the couple ran the Jackpine creative agency. That business is still running; Mooney said the firm will now also function as a consultancy for other domestic manufacturers trying to make and sell their products in Canada.

“Our service business has really become about big ideas, made in Canada,” he said.

Mooney said helping firms find partners, cut costs and shorten manufacturing cycles at home will be critical if Canada is to build up its industrial capacity and stop relying so heavily on the United States and China.

Mooney said retail demand has remained steady for the “Canada is not for sale” merch throughout the year.

While the company was launched in response to Trump’s trade aggression, Mooney said he does not believe the business relies on threats to Canada’s sovereignty in order to thrive. The firm is planning to roll out products linked to events like the World Cup and the Olympics in 2026.

“This has been about bringing work back to Canada’s manufacturing sector, regardless of what President Trump does or doesn’t do,” Mooney said.

The metrics that Mooney uses to measure success go beyond sales figures and profit margins.

He said seeing the company’s hats in frame next to each of the federal leaders during the spring election campaign showed that the “Canada is not for sale” message resonated with Canadians at a stressful time.

“We are so motivated to be a part of this made-in-Canada story going forward. We are honoured to have been a part of Canada in this way this year,” Mooney said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran lists Canada's navy as terrorist organization in response to move by Ottawa

OTTAWA — Tehran has designated Canada's navy as a terrorist organization in response to Ottawa's decision to add an Iranian military branch to its list of extremist groups. In a statement, the Iranian...

12m ago

Snow squall watch issued for Toronto

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday. The national weather...

3h ago

Family hoping for answers after Quebec couple found dead in Dominican Republic

MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec couple found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day say they are searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones. Patricia Sauvé says her aunt...

2h ago

Windsor police officer charged with sexual assault

Police in Windsor, Ont., say they have charged one of their own officers in a sexual assault investigation. Windsor police say Constable Ali Karhani, who has been with the force for six years, is facing...

43m ago

Top Stories

Iran lists Canada's navy as terrorist organization in response to move by Ottawa

OTTAWA — Tehran has designated Canada's navy as a terrorist organization in response to Ottawa's decision to add an Iranian military branch to its list of extremist groups. In a statement, the Iranian...

12m ago

Snow squall watch issued for Toronto

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday. The national weather...

3h ago

Family hoping for answers after Quebec couple found dead in Dominican Republic

MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec couple found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day say they are searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones. Patricia Sauvé says her aunt...

2h ago

Windsor police officer charged with sexual assault

Police in Windsor, Ont., say they have charged one of their own officers in a sexual assault investigation. Windsor police say Constable Ali Karhani, who has been with the force for six years, is facing...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

4h ago

2:52
Cold temperatures to start off the new year

Cold air has arrived in the Greater Toronto Area and is expected to stay around for the start of 2026. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

2:50
Netanyahu and Trump hold talks at Mar-a-lago

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday at Mar-a-lago in Florida for talks on the Middle East. As Karling Donoghue reports, multiple topics were on the agenda.

22h ago

2:16
As flu cases spike, critics say Ford government didn't do enough to warn public

As Tina Yazdani reports, emergency rooms are seeing a crush of patients as the flu rips through Ontario, and critics are blaming the Ford government for not doing enough to warn the public.

22h ago

2:49
Strong winds, snow squalls and fluctuating temperatures make for dicey conditions

Wind, rain, snow and plummeting temperatures have brought dangerous conditions to the GTA. Brandon Choghri has the details on the storm that left thousands without power.

23h ago

More Videos