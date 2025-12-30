Green Party settles with commission over federal leaders’ debate exclusion

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May, right, and Jonathan Pedneault, then her co-leader, speak to supporters as they launch their election campaign in Montreal on Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted December 30, 2025 1:21 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 4:10 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal Leaders’ Debate Commission says it has reached a settlement with the Green Party after the party vowed to challenge its removal from the spring election debates.

The commission rescinded an invitation back in April for Jonathan Pedneault, then co-leader of the Greens, to appear at a pair of leaders’ debates in Montreal.

The commission said at the time that it made the decision because the Green Party was not running candidates in the necessary number of ridings.

The Greens were outraged at the decision, which landed on the morning of the first debate, and vowed to take the commission to court over the exclusion.

The commission said in a brief statement Tuesday that it has settled with the party but did not provide any details of the settlement.

Pedneault stepped down as co-leader after failing to secure a seat in the April 28 election, leaving Elizabeth May as the sole leader of the party and its only member of Parliament after the spring vote.

May also declined to share any details about the settlement in an interview with The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

She said the last-minute removal from the debates was a “devastating result” for the Greens that left the party without time for a proper legal challenge to reverse the decision.

“The decisions about who is on that stage are huge and consequential,” May said.

The Green Party fell to just 1.3 per cent national support in the spring election and failed to nominate a full slate of candidates.

Pedneault told CBC News the party also strategically held back 15 candidates in ridings where they thought Conservative candidates might win.

The debates commission cited the decision to reduce the number of Green candidates “for strategic reasons” in its explanation for withdrawing Pedneault’s invitation.

May said that while she supports the debate commission in principle, it did not have a “good showing” in this last election. She said the mishandling of media accreditations leading to the cancellation of the leaders’ media scrums after the English-language debate let voters down.

May said she sees a leadership vacuum at the commission. The debates commissioner position remains vacant since David Johnson left the post in spring 2023.

She said she’s written to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging him to appoint a new commissioner but has seen little indication the Liberals are actively looking to fill the role.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.

— with files from Nick Murray

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran lists Canada's navy as terrorist organization in response to move by Ottawa

OTTAWA — Tehran has designated Canada's navy as a terrorist organization in response to Ottawa's decision to add an Iranian military branch to its list of extremist groups. In a statement, the Iranian...

10m ago

Snow squall watch issued for Toronto

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday. The national weather...

3h ago

Family hoping for answers after Quebec couple found dead in Dominican Republic

MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec couple found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day say they are searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones. Patricia Sauvé says her aunt...

2h ago

'Canada is not for sale' hat makers want to share domestic manufacturing tips

OTTAWA — One of the people behind the viral "Canada is not for sale" hat says he wants to help other companies get on board the made-in-Canada train. Liam Mooney told The Canadian Press he and his fiancée...

1h ago

Top Stories

Iran lists Canada's navy as terrorist organization in response to move by Ottawa

OTTAWA — Tehran has designated Canada's navy as a terrorist organization in response to Ottawa's decision to add an Iranian military branch to its list of extremist groups. In a statement, the Iranian...

10m ago

Snow squall watch issued for Toronto

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday. The national weather...

3h ago

Family hoping for answers after Quebec couple found dead in Dominican Republic

MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec couple found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day say they are searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones. Patricia Sauvé says her aunt...

2h ago

'Canada is not for sale' hat makers want to share domestic manufacturing tips

OTTAWA — One of the people behind the viral "Canada is not for sale" hat says he wants to help other companies get on board the made-in-Canada train. Liam Mooney told The Canadian Press he and his fiancée...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

4h ago

2:52
Cold temperatures to start off the new year

Cold air has arrived in the Greater Toronto Area and is expected to stay around for the start of 2026. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

2:50
Netanyahu and Trump hold talks at Mar-a-lago

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday at Mar-a-lago in Florida for talks on the Middle East. As Karling Donoghue reports, multiple topics were on the agenda.

22h ago

2:16
As flu cases spike, critics say Ford government didn't do enough to warn public

As Tina Yazdani reports, emergency rooms are seeing a crush of patients as the flu rips through Ontario, and critics are blaming the Ford government for not doing enough to warn the public.

22h ago

2:49
Strong winds, snow squalls and fluctuating temperatures make for dicey conditions

Wind, rain, snow and plummeting temperatures have brought dangerous conditions to the GTA. Brandon Choghri has the details on the storm that left thousands without power.

23h ago

More Videos