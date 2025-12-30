Isiah Whitlock Jr., actor from ‘The Wire,’ ‘Veep’ and Spike Lee films, dies at 71

FILE - Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. poses at the premiere of "Cedar Rapids" during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jan. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File) AP2011

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2025 8:54 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 10:13 pm.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., an actor who made frequent memorable appearances on the HBO series “The Wire” and “Veep” and in five films with director Spike Lee, died Tuesday. He was 71.

Whitlock’s manager Brian Liebman told The Associated Press in an email that the actor died in New York after a short illness.

Whitlock played openly corrupt state Sen. Clay Davis on 25 episodes across the five seasons of “The Wire.”

Davis, a fan-favourite character, was known for his profane catchphrase — “sheee-it” — delivered by Whitlock in moments of triumph and blunt honesty. The actor first used the phrase in his first film with Lee, 2002’s “The 25th Hour,” when his detective character discovers a cache of drugs hidden in a couch.

“It’s a big, big, big loss,” Lee said in a phone call with the AP on Tuesday night. “I’m going to miss him for the rest of my life.”

Whitlock went on to appear in four other Lee films, including 2004’s “She Hate Me,” 2012’s “Red Hook Summer,” 2015’s “Chi-Raq,” 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” and 2020’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

“We vibed over all those years,” Lee said. “We clicked from the jump.”

Lee said he has especially sweet memories of the extended time he spent with Whitlock shooting “Da 5 Bloods” on location in Thailand, and he fondly remembered the last time he saw Whitlock — Lee and his daughter, Satchel, sat with him at a screening of “Kiss of the Spider Woman” earlier this year.

“He was just a beautiful, beautiful soul,” Lee said. “If you were around him, he made everybody feel good in his presence. He would radiate. I would put that over his acting.”

Lee pointed to Whitlock’s comic talents both on screen and off.

“He was hilarious,” Lee said. “That was just his nature, he made people laugh. Everybody was in on the joke.”

Whitlock is the second significant star of “The Wire” to die in recent weeks after the death of actor James Ransone.

A native of South Bend, Indiana, Whitlock went to Southwest Minnesota State University, where he played football and studied theater. Injuries pushed him to study acting, and he moved to San Francisco to work in theater.

He began appearing in small television guest roles on shows including “Cagney and Lacy” in the late 1980s, and he had very small roles in the 1990 films “Goodfellas” and “Gremlins 2: The New Batch.”

After “The Wire,” Whitlock moved on to another HBO show, the political satire “Veep,” where he played Secretary of Defense George Maddox for three seasons. The character ran against Julia Louis-Dreyfus ′ Selina Meyer in presidential primaries.

“The Wire” creator David Simon also paid tribute to Whitlock in a post on Bluesky.

“As fine an actor as he was,” Simon said, “Isiah was an even better spirit and the greatest gentleman.”

Top Stories

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

1h ago

Snow squall watch issued for Toronto

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday. The national weather...

8h ago

Iran lists Canada's navy as terrorist organization in response to move by Ottawa

OTTAWA — Tehran has designated Canada's navy as a terrorist organization in response to Ottawa's decision to add an Iranian military branch to its list of extremist groups. In a statement, the Iranian...

5h ago

Family hoping for answers after Quebec couple found dead in Dominican Republic

MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec couple found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day say they are searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones. Patricia Sauvé says her aunt...

7h ago

