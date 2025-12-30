Lululemon tells employees it’s ‘business as usual’ as founder challenges board

Lululemon signs are displayed outside a retail location in the Seaport District, Dec. 13, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 30, 2025 10:13 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 10:59 am.

VANCOUVER — Lululemon Athletica Inc. is telling employees that it’s “business as usual” as the company’s board faces a proxy challenge from founder Chip Wilson.

In a letter to senior leadership, which it filed to the U.S. securities regulator Tuesday, chief financial officer Meghan Frank said Wilson’s move doesn’t change the company’s strategy or focus.

On Monday, Wilson nominated three director candidates as he expressed his lack of faith in the existing board and what he called their repeated failures.

Wilson’s move comes after the company announced earlier this month that current CEO Calvin McDonald would step down from his role at the end of January.

In the letter, Frank said the leadership team and board remain confident in Lululemon and its direction, including its expanding geographic reach and product innovation.

Lululemon’s share price has fallen from a peak of over $500 two years ago to around $212 this week as the company faces rising competition, while it reported a drop in North American revenue in its last quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Seized motorcycles believed to belong to fugitive Ryan Wedding valued at US$40M: FBI

U.S. authorities have released more details on dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian athlete now accused of running an international drug ring. The U.S....

1h ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

5h ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

4h ago

Watermain break closes busy intersection in Mississauga

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga. Peel police say northbound Hurontario from Dundas Street is closed, and drivers...

22m ago

