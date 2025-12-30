Maple Leafs’ Tanev sidelined, Matthews a game-time decision vs. Devils

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted December 30, 2025 10:29 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to deal with a growing list of injuries.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that defenceman Chris Tanev could be set for a lengthy absence. The team announced that Tanev will not play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday with a lower-body injury

Tanev previously missed the last 23 games with an upper-body injury.

Captain Auston Matthews is a game-time decision after suffering a lower-body injury while blocking a shot Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Dakota Joshua will not suit up with an upper-body injury he suffered against the Red Wings.

With the team banged up, defenceman Matt Benning and forward Jacob Quillan were recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

The Leafs host the Devils at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

