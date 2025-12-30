Patriots star receiver Stefon Diggs faces strangulation charges, denies allegations

FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov 23, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2025 1:09 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 1:26 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with an incident that happened earlier this month, police said.

News of the charges emerged after a court hearing Tuesday in Dedham, Massachusetts. It is unclear what led to the charges, which include felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Diggs’ lawyer, David Meier, said in an emailed statement that Diggs “categorically denies these allegations.”

Meier said the allegations never occurred, describing them as unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

“The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction,” Meier wrote.

In a statement, the Patriots said they were also standing by Diggs: “We support Stefon,” the team said.

Diggs, 32, established himself as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers during a run with Minnesota and Buffalo from 2018 to 2023, when he had six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

After a lackluster stint in Houston last year, Diggs ended up in New England, signing a three-year, $69 million deal in free agency that guaranteed him $26 million.

Diggs has proven a reliable target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye and is a big reason why the team has once again clinched the AFC East title as the team heads toward the playoffs.

Off the field, though, his tenure with the Patriots got off to a rocky start when a video surfaced on social media in May showing Diggs passing what appeared to be a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat.

It wasn’t clear what the substance was, and an NFL spokesperson said the league would not comment. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said the team would handle that matter internally.

Michael Casey, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Seized motorcycles believed to belong to fugitive Ryan Wedding valued at US$40M: FBI

U.S. authorities have released more details on dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian athlete now accused of running an international drug ring. The U.S....

46m ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

2m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

6h ago

Durham police continue search for missing vulnerable woman

The search continues for a missing vulnerable woman nearly a month after she was last seen in Pickering. Durham Regional Police say Rosetta, 61, was last seen in the Douglas Avenue and Radom Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Seized motorcycles believed to belong to fugitive Ryan Wedding valued at US$40M: FBI

U.S. authorities have released more details on dozens of high-end motorcycles believed to belong to Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian athlete now accused of running an international drug ring. The U.S....

46m ago

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

2m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

6h ago

Durham police continue search for missing vulnerable woman

The search continues for a missing vulnerable woman nearly a month after she was last seen in Pickering. Durham Regional Police say Rosetta, 61, was last seen in the Douglas Avenue and Radom Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Cold temperatures to start off the new year

Cold air has arrived in the Greater Toronto Area and is expected to stay around for the start of 2026. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:16
As flu cases spike, critics say Ford government didn't do enough to warn public

As Tina Yazdani reports, emergency rooms are seeing a crush of patients as the flu rips through Ontario, and critics are blaming the Ford government for not doing enough to warn the public.

19h ago

2:49
Strong winds, snow squalls and fluctuating temperatures make for dicey conditions

Wind, rain, snow and plummeting temperatures have brought dangerous conditions to the GTA. Brandon Choghri has the details on the storm that left thousands without power.

19h ago

0:53
Window falls from high-story hotel as strong winds hit Toronto

Footage sent to CityNews shows a window falling off the Pantages hotel in downtown Toronto as strong winds and cold temperatures hit the city, leaving many areas under special weather alerts.

21h ago

0:29
Two charged with second-degree murder in Brampton stabbing

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton.

December 29, 2025 12:33 pm EST EST

More Videos