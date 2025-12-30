Police arrest man who attempted to light someone on fire at Toronto subway station

Toronto police say they arrested a man who is wanted in connection with a suspicious incident at Kennedy Station early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the man approached someone who was standing at the subway platform at approximately 6:30 a.m. and allegedly attempted to light the victim’s jacket on fire.

Police say there were no injuries and the suspect fled the area.

Police also alleged the suspect was involved in another incident at Scarborough Town Centre around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 29.

A victim was walking around the mall and left his jacket on a chair. The suspect allegedly picked up the jacket, lit it on fire and walked away. Later, the accused was outside one of the entrances to the mall and allegedly tried to light another person’s clothing on fire.

Police have identified the suspect as Donald McFarlane, 47, of Toronto. He has been arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon,

arson/damage property,

two counts of common nuisance,

causing a disturbance and

four counts of failing to comply with probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.