Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash near Brantford that claimed the lives of two people and sent five others to hospital Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Colborne Street East, near McBay Road and Langford Church Road for reports of a serious three-vehicle collision just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a pickup truck, an SUV and a minivan.

“I’m extremely sad to say that the occupants of the minivan – a 38-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger – suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were pronounced deceased on-scene,” Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to social media.

Fatal crash claims two lives and sends 5 others to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. #OPP continuing to investigate. Colborne Street East between McBay Road and Langford Church Road is closed. Anyone with dash cam footage is being asked to contact police. #WROPP #es pic.twitter.com/o1u26tIWJ0 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 20, 2026

Authorities say the driver of the SUV, along with three occupants, and the driver of the pickup truck were all transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses.