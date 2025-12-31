7 Canadians injured after train crash near Machu Picchu in Peru, foreign affairs minister says

FILE - The Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Oct. 27, 2020. The Inca-era stone citadel nestled in its southeastern jungle, reopened on Feb. 15, 2023 after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests, according to the culture ministry. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

By The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2025 3:27 pm.

Canada’s foreign affairs minister says seven Canadians were injured Tuesday in a train crash near the Machu Picchu archaeological site in Peru.

Anita Anand says on social media that Global Affairs officials are providing consular assistance to those affected and are in close contact with local authorities.

She says Canada stands by the people of Peru and extends its sympathies to all those affected.

Two trains taking tourists to Machu Picchu crashed on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring around 30 passengers.

The person killed was a railroad worker, according to a spokesperson with the Cuzco police department.

He told The Associated Press the railway suspended services along the line connecting Machu Picchu with the nearby city of Cuzco after the accident.

