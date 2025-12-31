7 Canadians injured after train crash near Machu Picchu in Peru, foreign affairs minister says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister says seven Canadians were injured Tuesday in a train crash near the Machu Picchu archaeological site in Peru.

Anita Anand says on social media that Global Affairs officials are providing consular assistance to those affected and are in close contact with local authorities.

She says Canada stands by the people of Peru and extends its sympathies to all those affected.

Two trains taking tourists to Machu Picchu crashed on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring around 30 passengers.

The person killed was a railroad worker, according to a spokesperson with the Cuzco police department.

He told The Associated Press the railway suspended services along the line connecting Machu Picchu with the nearby city of Cuzco after the accident.