$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec. 30.

This marks the second time the $80 million jackpot has been claimed by a single ticket holder. The first occurred on May 9, 2025, when a lone winning ticket was sold in British Columbia.

In addition to the historic jackpot win, several Maxmillions and Encore winning tickets were also claimed across the province in Tuesday night’s draw.

Seven Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million each were sold in Hamilton, Barrie, Thornhill, Prince Edward County/Hastings area, Niagara area, and two in Toronto.