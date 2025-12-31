Barrie cancels NYE celebration after snow squall warning issued

file photo of fireworks. barrie.ca

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 31, 2025 2:44 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 2:45 pm.

The City of Barrie says it is cancelling tonight’s NYE celebration in Meridian Place “due to severe inclement weather.”

Environment Canada has issued an Orange-level snow squall warning for Barrie, warning of “near zero visibility” due to heavy, blowing snow through the day and evening and into tomorrow.

The city could see between 10 to 25 cm of snow accumulation, the warning adds.

In a statement, the City of Barrie said it was making the call to cancel the festivities “to prioritize public safety” and due to challenges the winter weather poses for event setup plans.

“In addition to operational considerations, the substantial snowfall and deteriorating weather conditions present significant safety concerns,” says Kevin Datema, Director of Recreation & Culture Services.

“We regret that circumstances beyond our control are preventing us from hosting the event as planned, however we will always prioritize the safety of the public, staff, performers, and vendors.”

The City says it will look to reschedule the Kim Mitchell performance and the fireworks as part of Winterfest on the weekend of February 7-8, 2026.

