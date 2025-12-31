Carney reflects on 2025’s ‘challenges’ in New Year’s Eve message

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to take part in an announcement with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 31, 2025 10:10 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 10:59 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says in his New Year’s Eve message that Canada faced “challenges” in 2025 but the country is strongest when it’s united.

As Canadians prepare to ring in the new year, Carney says it’s a time to reflect on the moments that brought us joy in 2025 and the people who made our lives special.

But he also acknowledges the past year brought “more than its share of challenges” for Canada.

Carney says that despite the year’s trials, 2025 reminded Canadians that “we are fortunate to be part of one extraordinary, generous and caring nation.”

The prime minister says Canadians make Canada strong by taking care of each other.

Carney says he will resolve to carry that spirit and those values forward into 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Here are some of the new rules in Ontario coming into effect on Jan. 1

New laws and regulations are coming to Ontario in the new year, including rules on pay transparency for job postings and harsher penalties for impaired driving offences. Here are some of the rules and...

55m ago

$80M Lotto Max jackpot won in Ontario for first time

After several draws, the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Ontario for the first time. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning ticket was sold in London, Ont. on Dec....

2h ago

Woman, 80, dead after midtown hit and run, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Officers...

2h ago

Jobs, economy top voters' priorities at the end of a turbulent 2025: Nanos poll

OTTAWA — A year-end poll from Nanos suggests jobs and the economy are the top issues on voters' minds heading into 2026. Just over one in five respondents to the poll published this week said those economic...

1h ago

