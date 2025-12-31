Carney reflects on 2025’s ‘challenges’ in New Year’s Eve message

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says in his New Year’s Eve message that Canada faced “challenges” in 2025 but the country is strongest when it’s united.

As Canadians prepare to ring in the new year, Carney says it’s a time to reflect on the moments that brought us joy in 2025 and the people who made our lives special.

But he also acknowledges the past year brought “more than its share of challenges” for Canada.

Carney says that despite the year’s trials, 2025 reminded Canadians that “we are fortunate to be part of one extraordinary, generous and caring nation.”

The prime minister says Canadians make Canada strong by taking care of each other.

Carney says he will resolve to carry that spirit and those values forward into 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.

The Canadian Press