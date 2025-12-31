Man arrested after fleeing collision involving stolen vehicle from Toronto

Police say they arrested a man after he allegedly fled the scene of a collision involving a stolen vehicle in Scugog.

Authorities were called to the area of Lake Ridge Road and Regional Highway 47 around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 30. When officers arrived, the male driver allegedly fled the scene on foot but was later found hiding in a heavily wooded field.

Investigators say the vehicle had been stolen from the Toronto area.

Rolando Concepcion, 54, of no fixed address has been arrested. He is being charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, careless driving and failing to remain at accident.

He was released on an undertaking.