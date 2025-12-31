Motorist charged with impaired driving after ending up on tracks at Toronto GO station, vehicle hit by train

A woman has been charged with impaired driving after her vehicle ended up on the tracks of a west-end Toronto GO station and got hit by a train, officials say.

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson told CityNews emergency crews were called to the Etobicoke North GO station on Kipling Avenue, just north of Highway 409, before 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

A service alert issued by GO Transit Wednesday night said trains on the Kitchener line were affected by the incident.

“Due to an ongoing police investigation involving a vehicle struck by a train near Etobicoke North GO, trains are unable to move through the area,” the alert said.

“Customers should expect delays, service modifications, and cancellations while we work to resume service safely. Please consider using alternate travel means such as TTC.”

UP Express train service was also impacted by the incident. An alert on its website just before 11:30 p.m. said trains weren’t running between Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Toronto police officers said the female driver was arrested and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They also said a male passenger was also in the vehicle and he was uninjured. There were no other immediate reports of any injuries.

The exact location of the collision and the circumstances leading up to it weren’t immediately clear.