Nardwuar, Raffi and Terri Clark among 80 new appointees to the Order of Canada

Canadian journalist and musician, Nardwuar the Human Serviette is pictured at Neptune Records in Vancouver, on Monday, December 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted December 31, 2025 8:00 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 8:15 am.

TORONTO — Children’s singer Raffi, country musician Terri Clark, and celebrity interviewer Nardwuar are among 80 appointments to the Order of Canada announced today.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon revealed the latest list of honourees, which includes Supreme Court justices, scientists, authors, athletes, and an array of artists.

Vancouver personality John Ruskin will be inducted under his stage name, Nardwuar, the Human Serviette, in recognition of his colourful and unpredictable interviews, which finish with his trademark phrase “Doot doola doot doo…doot doo.”

And Nashville country star Clark will be recognized as a trailblazer of the genre, with accomplishments that include being the first Canadian female inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

“Baby Beluga” and “Bananaphone” singer-songwriter Raffi Cavoukian is being promoted to companion. He was first invested as a member of the Order in 1983.

Former Supreme Court Justices Rosalie Silberman Abella and Michael Moldaver will both be appointed as companions of the Order of Canada — the highest designation in the Canadian Honours System.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after midtown collision, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Police...

5m ago

3 men charged with first degree murder in Brampton homicide

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 8 around 7 p.m. near Shoppers World on Main Street....

14m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –18 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

49m ago

Driver arrested for impaired driving in crash near Exhibition Place

A male driver is in police custody for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision near Exhibition Place early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened in the Lake Shore...

23m ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after midtown collision, 2 suspect vehicles outstanding

A woman died in a hit and run in midtown Toronto on Wednesday morning, according to police. Police say the incident happened at Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue just after 7:15 a.m. Police...

5m ago

3 men charged with first degree murder in Brampton homicide

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 8 around 7 p.m. near Shoppers World on Main Street....

14m ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –18 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

49m ago

Driver arrested for impaired driving in crash near Exhibition Place

A male driver is in police custody for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision near Exhibition Place early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened in the Lake Shore...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Below seasonal temperatures for one more week

As preparations for New Year's Eve ramp up, Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area.

13h ago

4:02
GTA under snow squall watch ahead of New Year Eve

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday.

19h ago

0:41
Toronto woman dies after falling into deep snow while skiing in Banff

A Toronto woman has died after falling into deep snow while skiing at an Alberta skiing and snowboarding resort in Banff.

20h ago

0:35
$40M worth of motorcycles seized in Mexico linked to Ryan Wedding: FBI

Dozens of motorcycles worth $40M were seized in Mexico City, according to the FBI, Mexican and Canadian officials who say they were linked to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

18h ago

2:43
Major water main break floods portion of Mississauga intersection

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

18h ago

More Videos