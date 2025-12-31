Palestinians watch as Israeli bulldozers claw down their West Bank homes

People watch an Israeli army bulldozer demolishing homes in the Palestinian urban refugee camp of Nur Shams, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Aref Tufaha And Majdi Mohammed, The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2025 1:25 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2025 2:45 pm.

NUR SHAMS REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank watched as Israeli military bulldozers pulled down their homes Wednesday as part of a nearly year-long incursion into the territory’s northern refugee camps.

The scene in Nur Shams has been repeated often across the northern West Bank in the roughly 11 months since Israeli troops launched operation “Iron Wall” there in early 2025. During that time, the military has demolished or heavily damaged at least 850 structures across the refugee camps of Nur Shams, Jenin and Tulkarem, according to an analysis of satellite imagery by Human Rights Watch.

Troops have also forced out the camps’ populations, leading to the largest displacement in the West Bank since Israel captured the territory in 1967. Tens of thousands of residents are living with relatives, cramming into rental apartments or living in public buildings.

Israel says the operation aims to root out armed groups and says the demolitions are needed to destroy militant infrastructure or to clear routes for troops.

Israel has said its troops will stay in some camps for a year, and its unclear when, if ever, Palestinians will be able to return.

Rights groups and Palestinians say the raids are destroying homes. AP video showed bulldozers tearing down several houses out of a total of 25 the military said it planned to demolish.

“Our home is dear to us, the memories are dear to us, the family, the neighbors, and the good people are dear to us,” said Motaz Mohor, whose home was set to be destroyed as he watched the bulldozers. “The first time our grandparents were displaced, and this is the second time.”

His grandparents had moved to Nur Shams after their original displacement from the cities of Jaffa and Haifa during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, when some 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes by forces of the nascent state or fled as troops advanced, an event Palestinians call the Nakba, or “catastrophe.”

Mohor said he was sheltering with roughly 25 of his relatives in a 100-square-meter (1,070-square-foot) apartment after being displaced from the camp.

The military said troops had allowed residents to get their belongings from homes beforehand. It said it had only taken down structures where there existed a “a clear and necessary operational need” and after examining alternate courses of action.

The military said the camp was still an area of militant activity even almost a year after the start of the operation and that troops had located explosives in the camp within the last month.

Ahmed al Sayyes, 60, said his home was also slated for demolition. He was surprised to wake up and see the bulldozers beginning work.

“It’s very difficult and painful,” he said. He said the house where he is sheltering is for sale and he’ll have to leave it. “It’s a tragedy after tragedy. Very difficult. Only God knows where we will end up.”

Aref Tufaha And Majdi Mohammed, The Associated Press




