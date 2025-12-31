Police concerned for safety of missing 11-year-old child

Mohammad was last seen on Tuesday at around 4:16 p.m. in the Birchmount Road and St Clair Avenue East area. Toronto police

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 31, 2025 3:04 pm.

Toronto police say they’re concerned for the safety of an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Mohammad was last seen at around 4:16 p.m. in the Birchmount Road and St Clair Avenue East area.

He’s described as four foot three and around 100 pounds with a slim build.

Mohammad was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes and a black ski mask.

If you’ve seen Mohammad or know where he may be, contact Toronto Police.

