Suspect sought after TTC bus passenger assaulted with ‘edged weapon,’ police say

Suspect in a TTC assault. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 31, 2025 4:47 pm.

Toronto police officers are trying to track down a suspect after an alleged assault on a TTC bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect was on board a bus in the Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East area at around 3:17 a.m. when he kicked another rider’s property, sparking a verbal dispute.

“The suspect then assaulted the victim with an edged weapon,” a Toronto Police Service release states.

Officers say the suspect fled on foot while the victim was later taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is wanted for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

He’s described as between five-foot-four and five-foot-eight, with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket, light khaki pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

