Toronto caregiver wanted by police after vulnerable adults at group home allegedly assaulted

Toronto police officers say they’re searching for a 38-year-old caregiver who allegedly assaulted multiple vulnerable adults at an east-end group home throughout November.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Wednesday evening, the incidents happened between Nov. 1 and 30.

Investigators said the investigation began on Dec. 10 after officers were called with a report of an assault at the group home near Sibley Avenue and Dentonia Park Avenue, which is just west of Victoria Park subway station.

The statement said the accused was working in the home as a caregiver when the assaults occurred.

Officers alleged the suspect “committed a series of assaults on the residents of the home.”

The police service didn’t release additional information about the assaults, the facility, or other information gathered as part of the investigation.

The statement said investigators are looking for Toronto resident Oghenemaro Dave Ejerua. It said he’s wanted for seven counts of assault.

A photo of the accused was released in the statement, describing the man as being around five-foot-eight with a medium build and having black curly hair as well as black facial hair.

The statement said 55 Division officers are looking to speak with anyone who might have information about the accused or the incidents.