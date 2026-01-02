Canada pushes back on Chinese military drills in Taiwan Strait

Ships move through the Taiwan Strait as seen from the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province on Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2026 9:01 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 10:05 am.

OTTAWA — Canada is pushing back on Chinese influence in the Taiwan Strait after Beijing ratcheted up tensions in East Asia by conducting military drills off Taiwan this week.

China’s People’s Liberation Army said Wednesday that it had “successfully completed” two days of military exercises in the waters off Taiwan, concluding a set of high-powered manoeuvres aimed at asserting its sovereignty over the island.

Global Affairs Canada says in a media statement that Canada “opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.”

The agency says the strait connecting the east and south China seas is “indispensable to the security and prosperity of the international community” and it’s “in the interest of all parties to maintain the peaceful and accessible nature of this waterway.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping renewed his country’s long-standing commitment to annexing self-governed Taiwan in his New Year’s Eve address Wednesday.

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te condemned the drills but said his territory would act responsibly by neither escalating the conflict nor provoking disputes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026.

— with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

19m ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

28m ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

40m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

58m ago

Top Stories

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

19m ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

28m ago

Downtown water main break shuts down Front Street East at Scott Street

A water main break in Toronto's downtown core has forced the continued closure of key lanes along Front Street East. According to the City of Toronto's road operations feed, northbound and eastbound...

updated

40m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:36
Toronto-area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2026

Hospitals across the GTA rang in the new year, with several newborns arriving right at midnight. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:16
Dare to dip returns to Toronto

More than 100 Torontonians kicked off 2026 by diving into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park for Dare to Dip. The annual New Year’s Day plunge supports Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. Brandon Rowe reports.

25m ago

2:19
Roughly 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after fire at bar in Swiss Alps

Authorities in Switzerland say dozens have been killed in a fire that tore through a bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:09
Canadian astronaut heading to the moon in 2026

Whatever travel plans you have for the new year will likely pale in comparison to those of Jeremy Hansen. Faiza Amin tees up the Canadian's upcoming trip to the moon.

January 1, 2026 10:47 am EST EST

More Videos