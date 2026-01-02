Carney will meet with Ukraine’s allies in Paris as peace talks intensify

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold a press conference in Halifax, N.S. on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2026 10:22 am.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 10:36 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to France next week to meet with Ukraine’s allies as talks aimed at ending Russia’s war intensify.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney will be in Paris on Monday and Tuesday to meet with the “coalition of the willing” in an effort to push forward a peace deal for Ukraine.

In a media statement issued Friday, Carney said his focus remains on fortifying Ukraine and deterring future Russian aggression as Ukraine seeks security guarantees from the United States and other nations.

Carney’s office says Canada is working with coalition allies to boost Ukraine’s defence capabilities and support the nation’s long-term recovery, and seeks the return of Ukrainian children “unlawfully deported” during the war with Russia.

Canada, which has been among the largest contributors per capita to Ukraine’s recovery, announced $2.5 billion in financing and loan guarantees when Carney met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax last weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who hosted Zelenskyy a day later at his Mar-a-Lago resort, insisted that Ukraine and Russia were “closer than ever before” to a peace settlement, though he acknowledged that outstanding obstacles could prevent a deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

