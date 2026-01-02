Drake faces class action lawsuit over ties to ‘illegal’ online gambling company

Drake performs during a concert by Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2026 2:43 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 3:56 pm.

TORONTO — Drake is facing another legal battle in 2026.

The Toronto rapper has been named as part of a proposed U.S. class action lawsuit that alleges he, and other individuals, used proceeds from a gambling website to “obscure transmissions of money,” which were then used to artificially inflate his streaming music play counts.

The suit centres around Stake.us, the name of the American website for the Curaçao-based online casino operator Stake, which Drake often promotes on his social media profiles.

Among the claims, the suit says Drake, born Aubrey Graham, was “at the heart of the scheme,” working with social media influencer Adin Ross. Both, it says, were paid to promote the platform by gambling with virtual currencies that are “surreptitiously” provided by Stake.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, and representatives for Drake and Stake did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The plaintiff’s lawyers are demanding a jury trial and are seeking at least $5 million in damages and legal fees.

The suit was filed on Dec. 31, 2025, in a Virginia court on behalf of LaShawnna Ridley, Tiffany Hines and it names all users of Stake.us as plaintiffs. It also names George Nguyen as another defendant, suggesting that he served as a facilitator and operational broker.

The statement of claim alleges that Stake.us is “an illegal online gambling platform” that was created to bypass restrictions after Stake.com was banned from operating in the United States. It says the site was promoted as a “social casino” that doesn’t gamble “real money.”

However, the suit says, the website uses “Stake Cash,” which can be redeemed for cryptocurrency or digital gift cards, effectively making it real money.

The plaintiffs also allege that Drake, Ross and Nguyen use the “tipping” function of the casino to transfer money “between and among themselves,” with some of the funds used to manipulate streaming platforms, such as Spotify.

The documents say the trio’s efforts were used “to create fraudulent streams of Drake’s music” which fabricated his popularity, distorted streaming playlists and “calibrated to mislead royalty and recommendation engines.”

As a consequence, the suit alleges their actions “suppressed authentic artists and narrowed consumers’ access to legitimate content by undermining the integrity of curated (streaming music) experiences.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child found with critical injuries after fire breaks out at Markham home, police say

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Ninth Line and 16th Avenue area of Markham just after 12 p.m. on Friday.

22m ago

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

1h ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

7h ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

4h ago

Top Stories

Child found with critical injuries after fire breaks out at Markham home, police say

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Ninth Line and 16th Avenue area of Markham just after 12 p.m. on Friday.

22m ago

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

1h ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

7h ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Popular all-you-can-eat buffet location closing in Toronto

The Mandarin is closing its doors at the Yonge and Eglinton location due to redevelopment plans for office space.

5h ago

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:36
Toronto-area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2026

Hospitals across the GTA rang in the new year, with several newborns arriving right at midnight. Catalina Gillies reports.

22h ago

2:16
Dare to dip returns to Toronto

More than 100 Torontonians kicked off 2026 by diving into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park for Dare to Dip. The annual New Year’s Day plunge supports Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. Brandon Rowe reports.

6h ago

2:19
Roughly 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after fire at bar in Swiss Alps

Authorities in Switzerland say dozens have been killed in a fire that tore through a bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michelle Mackey reports.

January 1, 2026 4:09 pm EST EST

More Videos