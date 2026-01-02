Judge refuses to order release of man charged with planting pipe bombs on eve of Capitol riot

This courtroom sketch depicts Brian Cole Jr., 30, of Woodbridge, Va., the man accused of planting a pair of pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national parties on Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, being sworn in, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 before U.S. Magistrate Moxila Upadhyaya, at Federal Court in Washington, as U.S. Attorney Charles Jones, seated left, and Defense Attorney John Shoreman, seated center, look on. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

By Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Posted January 2, 2026 1:48 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 2:45 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal magistrate judge on Friday refused to order the pretrial release of a man charged with planting two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national parties on the eve of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ruled that Brian J. Cole Jr. must remain jailed before trial. The magistrate concluded there are no conditions of release that can reasonably protect the public from the danger that Cole allegedly poses.

Justice Department prosecutors say Cole confessed to placing pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee headquarters only hours before a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. According to prosecutors, Cole said he hoped the explosives would detonate and “hoped there would be news about it.”

“Mercifully, that did not happen,” Sharbaugh wrote. “But if the plan had succeeded, the results,” he said, could have been devastating, “creating a greater sense of terror on the eve of a high-security Congressional proceeding, causing serious property damage in the heart of Washington, D.C., grievously injuring DNC or RNC staff and other innocent bystanders, or worse.”

After his arrest last month, Cole told investigators that he believed someone needed to “speak up” for people who believed the 2020 election, which Democrat Joe Biden won, was stolen and that he wanted to target the country’s political parties because they were “in charge,” according to prosecutors.

If convicted of both charges against him, Cole faces up to 10 years of imprisonment on one charge and up to 20 years of imprisonment on a second charge that also carries a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Cole’s attorneys asked for him to be released on home detention with GPS monitoring. They said Cole doesn’t have a criminal record, has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, and lives in a stable home that he shared with his parents in Woodbridge, Virginia.

“Mr. Cole simply does not pose a danger to the community,” defense attorneys wrote. “Whatever risk the government posits is theoretical and backward-looking, belied by the past four years where Mr. Cole lived at home with his family without incident.”

Cole continued to purchase bomb-making components for months after the Jan. 6 riot, according to prosecutors. They said Cole told the FBI that he planted the pipe bombs because “something just snapped.”

“The sudden and abrupt motivation behind Mr. Cole’s alleged actions presents concerns about how quickly the same abrupt and impulsive conduct might recur,” Sharbaugh wrote.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child found with critical injuries after fire breaks out at Markham home, police say

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Ninth Line and 16th Avenue area of Markham just after 12 p.m. on Friday.

41m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

5h ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

2h ago

Private organization now responsible for Greater Toronto Area residential recycling collection

Under the Ontario government's direction, residential recycling collection will be done by Circular Materials as of Jan. 1, 2026.

3h ago

Top Stories

Child found with critical injuries after fire breaks out at Markham home, police say

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Ninth Line and 16th Avenue area of Markham just after 12 p.m. on Friday.

41m ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

5h ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

2h ago

Private organization now responsible for Greater Toronto Area residential recycling collection

Under the Ontario government's direction, residential recycling collection will be done by Circular Materials as of Jan. 1, 2026.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Popular all-you-can-eat buffet location closing in Toronto

The Mandarin is closing its doors at the Yonge and Eglinton location due to redevelopment plans for office space.

2h ago

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:36
Toronto-area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2026

Hospitals across the GTA rang in the new year, with several newborns arriving right at midnight. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

2:16
Dare to dip returns to Toronto

More than 100 Torontonians kicked off 2026 by diving into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park for Dare to Dip. The annual New Year’s Day plunge supports Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. Brandon Rowe reports.

4h ago

2:19
Roughly 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after fire at bar in Swiss Alps

Authorities in Switzerland say dozens have been killed in a fire that tore through a bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

More Videos