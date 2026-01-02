A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year’s Eve.

Burlington OPP say the first reports came in around 11:20 p.m., when drivers spotted the heavily damaged truck travelling Toronto-bound near Welland Avenue in St. Catharines.

Officers intercepted the truck near Bartlett Avenue in Grimsby, where the 47-year-old driver was taken into custody. Police allege he was impaired and later registered more than twice the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Further investigation revealed the man’s driver’s licence had been suspended for nearly a quarter of a century, dating back to 2001.

He now faces several charges, including impaired operation, impaired operation over 80, dangerous driving, and driving while suspended.

In a statement, the OPP thanked the “vast majority” of New Year’s Eve motorists who arranged safe transportation and celebrated responsibly, adding that those who choose to drive impaired “will face severe consequences.”