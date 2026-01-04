Stabbing suspect arrested after jumping into Lake Ontario

Toronto police investigate after a woman was stabbed in the Little Italy neighbourhood on January 4, 2026. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Denio Lourenco

Posted January 4, 2026 2:40 pm.

Last Updated January 4, 2026 4:20 pm.

Toronto marine officers were called to help rescue a stabbing suspect who allegedly jumped into Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon while being pursued by authorities.

Police say they were initially called to the area of Bellevue Avenue and College Street just before 1 p.m. for reports of a woman who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman with non-life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to a hospital.

The male suspect allegedly fled the scene and was later located near Lakeshore Boulevard and Remembrance Drive.

Police say the man jumped into Lake Ontario and was rescued by marine officers. One officer was stabbed in the process.

The suspect was then arrested, and the injured officer was transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the woman and the man are known to each other, but did not provide any further details.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's oil sector shouldn't panic, stay competitive after Maduro's seizure: expert

EDMONTON — A political scientist says U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in transforming Venezuela's oil-rich sector is a reminder for Canada's oil and gas industry to not panic and stay competitive. Heather...

36m ago

Rubio says U.S. won’t govern Venezuela but will press for changes through oil blockade

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States would not take a day-to-day role in governing Venezuela other than enforcing an existing “oil quarantine”...

2h ago

Investigators suspect arson in Mississauga house fire

A fire that erupted at a Mississauga residence early Sunday morning is being investigated as suspected arson, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to 1942 Kempton Park Drive in the area of Erin...

5h ago

2 men facing gun, drug charges in Mississauga

Two men are facing almost a dozen combined charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say they pulled over a vehicle just before midnight on January 3 in the Dundas Street...

23m ago

Top Stories

Canada's oil sector shouldn't panic, stay competitive after Maduro's seizure: expert

EDMONTON — A political scientist says U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in transforming Venezuela's oil-rich sector is a reminder for Canada's oil and gas industry to not panic and stay competitive. Heather...

36m ago

Rubio says U.S. won’t govern Venezuela but will press for changes through oil blockade

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States would not take a day-to-day role in governing Venezuela other than enforcing an existing “oil quarantine”...

2h ago

Investigators suspect arson in Mississauga house fire

A fire that erupted at a Mississauga residence early Sunday morning is being investigated as suspected arson, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to 1942 Kempton Park Drive in the area of Erin...

5h ago

2 men facing gun, drug charges in Mississauga

Two men are facing almost a dozen combined charges following a traffic stop in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say they pulled over a vehicle just before midnight on January 3 in the Dundas Street...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Some snow on the way for the GTA

A mostly cloudy day with some flurries to end the first weekend of the New Year but the return to work on Monday could prove difficult as more snow is forecasted.

20h ago

2:14
Investigation continues into Markham house fire that critically injured 9-year-old

Rhianne Campbell speaks with neighbours, who say the family of four are relatively new to the neighbourhood.

20h ago

2:27
Investigation begins at Swiss ski resort bar

In Switzerland, as families mourn loved ones lost in the tragic bar fire, Swiss prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into the bar’s two managers. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

21h ago

2:36
U.S. forces capture Maduro

The United States' special forces conducted an overnight raid in Venezuela capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Caracas. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

21h ago

2:21
Hamilton hopeful for PWHL franchise to call its own

The PWHL's Takeover Tour made a stop in Hamilton, where the Toronto Sceptres faced the expansion Seattle Torrent.

21h ago

More Videos