Toronto marine officers were called to help rescue a stabbing suspect who allegedly jumped into Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon while being pursued by authorities.

Police say they were initially called to the area of Bellevue Avenue and College Street just before 1 p.m. for reports of a woman who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman with non-life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to a hospital.

The male suspect allegedly fled the scene and was later located near Lakeshore Boulevard and Remembrance Drive.

Police say the man jumped into Lake Ontario and was rescued by marine officers. One officer was stabbed in the process.

The suspect was then arrested, and the injured officer was transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the woman and the man are known to each other, but did not provide any further details.