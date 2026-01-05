Man, 44, charged for allegedly ‘masturbating’ in front of passenger on GO train: Halton police

Halton Regional Police officers have arrested a 44-year-old Brampton man after he allegedly performed an indecent act on a GO train last spring.

In a release on Monday, police said the suspect “masturbated in the presence of a female passenger” while riding a GO train on Sunday, April 26, 2025.

At the time police were appealing to the public for help identifying the suspect after the alleged incident took place on a train travelling from Fairview Burlington Station to Toronto Union Station.

“The suspect continuously masturbated over his pants while staring at the female passenger,” police said at the time.

Investigators later identified the suspect and on January 2, 2026 he was arrested and officers charged him with one count of Indecent Act.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Milton, police said.