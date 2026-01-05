Maple Leafs place William Nylander on injured reserve

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed star winger William Nylander on injured reserve, the team announced on Monday.

The move is retroactive to Dec. 27. Defenceman Marshall Rifai was called up from the Marlies in a corresponding move.

Nylander last played on Dec. 27 against the Ottawa Senators, departing from that game after scoring a goal in an eventual 7-5 Maple Leafs win.

The team has labelled Nylander’s injury as day-to-day, and since his placement on IR is retroactive, he’s eligible to return once deemed healthy. Toronto hosts the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, is in Philadelphia on Thursday and plays the Vancouver Canucks at home on Saturday.

The 29-year-old hadn’t missed an NHL game since 2021-2022, when he suited up in 81 of 82 games. He’s played in all 82 games in each of the last three seasons.

Nylander leads the Maple Leafs in points (41) and assists (27) in 33 games played.