Police say a weekend triple shooting in Cornwall, Ont., was a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by an 81-year-old man against his ex-partner and another man.

Both men died, and the 80-year-old woman continues to be treated for serious injuries.

Cornwall police Chief Shawna Spowart said the case of intimate partner violence was a “deeply tragic situation”.

Police in the eastern Ontario border city say they were called to the shooter’s home just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, where they found three injured people.

They say the man shot the woman and her 83-year-old friend before turning the gun on himself.

Police say a gun was recovered, but offered no other details about the weapon.

They say no further information will be released, and there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

