In Paris, Carney set to talk about Canada’s role in eventual Ukraine ceasefire

Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Nadia Burger, lower left, deputy ambassador, Canadian Embassy as he disembarks the government plane as he arrives at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted January 6, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 5:32 am.

PARIS — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Paris today meeting with Ukraine’s other allies to talk about the role Canada might play in securing an eventual ceasefire in the war with Russia.

The “coalition of the willing,” a group of more than 30 countries pledged to support Ukraine, is gathering in Paris as ceasefire talks reach a critical juncture.

Carney is set to meet directly with a number of world leaders, including Mark Rutte, secretary-general of NATO, and heads of state from Denmark and Finland.

A senior government official briefing reporters on the plane to Paris said security guarantees for Ukraine will be a major part of the talks.

The official said Canada has been in talks for months about making an “appropriate and serious contribution” to those guarantees and Ottawa’s recent push to ramp up defence spending has set the country up to play a bigger role in transatlantic security.

While international headlines have been dominated in recent days by the United States’ capture of Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro, the official said the focus of the leaders’ conversations Tuesday will be on Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

26m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

23m ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

1h ago

Some Thorncliffe Park residents returning home after being displaced for 5 weeks by unprecedented fire

Some residents are moving back into their apartments at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive after being displaced for more than five weeks due to a complex, five-alarm fire. Over 400 residents of 11 Thorncliffe...

10h ago

Toronto under freezing rain warning with messy morning commute expected for 2nd-straight day

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA, with up to five millimetres expected throughout the morning. "Several hours of freezing rain. One to 5 millimetres of ice accretion...

updated

26m ago

Freezing rain triggers widespread school bus cancellations across the GTA

A round of freezing rain and messy winter weather has led to bus cancellations across several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards on Tuesday, though all schools remain open. Here is what you need...

updated

23m ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

1h ago

Some Thorncliffe Park residents returning home after being displaced for 5 weeks by unprecedented fire

Some residents are moving back into their apartments at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive after being displaced for more than five weeks due to a complex, five-alarm fire. Over 400 residents of 11 Thorncliffe...

10h ago

Changing precipitation expected Tuesday

Freezing rain, rain and snow are all expected Tuesday as the temperature shifts throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

Ukraine peace summit, as U.S. claims Venezuela

World leaders are meeting in Paris, to discuss the possibility of peace in Ukraine - as the United States lays claim to Venezuela, following a military strike on the South American nation, and the capture of its president.

12h ago

Blue bins left uncollected for days as privatized recycling program begins in Toronto

Days after a private company promised to pick up recycling, blue bins remain full across Toronto. Brandon Choghri speaks with frustrated residents as the city's recycling program goes private.

12h ago

Investigation continues after man shot dead on Yorkdale GO bus

A shooting at the Yorkdale GO bus terminal Sunday evening marks the first homicide of the year. Shauna Hunt on the latest on the investigation.

13h ago

