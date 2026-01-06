In Paris, Carney set to talk about Canada’s role in eventual Ukraine ceasefire

PARIS — Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Paris today meeting with Ukraine’s other allies to talk about the role Canada might play in securing an eventual ceasefire in the war with Russia.

The “coalition of the willing,” a group of more than 30 countries pledged to support Ukraine, is gathering in Paris as ceasefire talks reach a critical juncture.

Carney is set to meet directly with a number of world leaders, including Mark Rutte, secretary-general of NATO, and heads of state from Denmark and Finland.

A senior government official briefing reporters on the plane to Paris said security guarantees for Ukraine will be a major part of the talks.

The official said Canada has been in talks for months about making an “appropriate and serious contribution” to those guarantees and Ottawa’s recent push to ramp up defence spending has set the country up to play a bigger role in transatlantic security.

While international headlines have been dominated in recent days by the United States’ capture of Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro, the official said the focus of the leaders’ conversations Tuesday will be on Ukraine.

