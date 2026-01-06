York police ‘speechless’ after man calls 911 to report slow snow plows

York Regional Police released the audio of a 911 phone call from a man complaining about snow plows on the road making him late for work.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 6, 2026 12:18 pm.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 12:54 pm.

A new contestant has thrown his hat in the ring for dumbest reason to call 911.

In this case, an angry driver called the emergency service to report that snow plows were driving too slowly on Highway 404, threatening to make him late for work.

York Regional Police shared audio of the absurd call on its Facebook page, with the caption “We are also speechless.”

“I’m heading southbound on the 404,” the man explained. “I understand the snow plows are trying to do their job, but they’re driving at 20 kilometres an hour down the highway and if I’m late again I’m going to be penalized at work.”

The 911 operator understandably stammers as she tries to make sense of the call.

“It is becoming a s**t show miss,” the man continues, his urgency escalating. “You might want to send an officer out here.”

The operator then politely informs the caller that she can’t “make the snow plows go faster.”

York Regional Police are using the call to remind the public that 911 should only be used for life-threatening emergencies.

“Our 911 communicators are patient people but please don’t waste their time,” YRP wrote.

“Call your boss if you are going to be late, not the police.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Circular Materials CEO says company working to sort out Toronto recycling collection issues

Circular Materials CEO Allen Langdon says GFL collection crews are working to collect recycling bins left at curbside in parts of Toronto.

1h ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

5h ago

Barrie mother charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 10-year-old boy

A 47‑year‑old Barrie woman has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 10‑year‑old child was found dead inside a home on New Year's Eve, police announced Tuesday. Officers were called...

58m ago

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

40m ago

Top Stories

Circular Materials CEO says company working to sort out Toronto recycling collection issues

Circular Materials CEO Allen Langdon says GFL collection crews are working to collect recycling bins left at curbside in parts of Toronto.

1h ago

Viral WestJet video sparks debate over shrinking legroom on Canadian flights

A viral video filmed aboard a WestJet flight departing Edmonton has ignited a national debate over airline legroom, passenger comfort, and whether carriers are squeezing in more seats at the expense of...

5h ago

Barrie mother charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 10-year-old boy

A 47‑year‑old Barrie woman has been charged with first‑degree murder after her 10‑year‑old child was found dead inside a home on New Year's Eve, police announced Tuesday. Officers were called...

58m ago

3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family's home hit 9 times

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Freezing rain hits GTA, cancelling school buses, icy road conditions

A yellow freezing rain warning has been issued for Toronto and the GTA as several school buses are cancelled and many commuters were left to slippery roads.

5h ago

3:00
Passengers call out WestJet over lack of legroom

A viral video shot on a WestJet flight is raising questions about just how much legroom passengers are getting and whether airlines are shrinking space to fit more seats on board. The clip has sparked outrage online and complaints from travellers.

15h ago

1:26
Hundreds of animals adopted from Ontario SPCA in December

A big gift for the Ontario SPCA this holiday season after a hugely successful campaign to find shelter animals loving homes. Audra Brown with how December was a banner month for pet adoption.

18h ago

3:01
Changing precipitation expected Tuesday

Freezing rain, rain and snow are all expected Tuesday as the temperature shifts throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:40
Maduro pleads not guilty to drug, weapons charges in U.S. federal court

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has made his first U.S. federal court appearance, where he plead not guilty to numerous criminal charges. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how he wound up in a stateside prison.

18h ago

More Videos