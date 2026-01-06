York police ‘speechless’ after man calls 911 to report slow snow plows

A new contestant has thrown his hat in the ring for dumbest reason to call 911.

In this case, an angry driver called the emergency service to report that snow plows were driving too slowly on Highway 404, threatening to make him late for work.

York Regional Police shared audio of the absurd call on its Facebook page, with the caption “We are also speechless.”

“I’m heading southbound on the 404,” the man explained. “I understand the snow plows are trying to do their job, but they’re driving at 20 kilometres an hour down the highway and if I’m late again I’m going to be penalized at work.”

The 911 operator understandably stammers as she tries to make sense of the call.

“It is becoming a s**t show miss,” the man continues, his urgency escalating. “You might want to send an officer out here.”

The operator then politely informs the caller that she can’t “make the snow plows go faster.”

York Regional Police are using the call to remind the public that 911 should only be used for life-threatening emergencies.

“Our 911 communicators are patient people but please don’t waste their time,” YRP wrote.

“Call your boss if you are going to be late, not the police.”