3 separate shooting incidents reported in Scarborough, including family’s home hit 9 times

A home in Scarborough was struck by gunfire on Monday night, police confirmed. Photo: James Tumelty/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 6, 2026 7:24 am.

Last Updated January 6, 2026 8:47 am.

Toronto police are investigating three separate shooting incidents in Scarborough on Monday night, including one where a family home was struck by multiple bullets — the second time the same residence has been targeted in recent weeks.

The first call came in around 8:59 p.m. near Danforth Road and Pringdale Gardens Circle, where residents reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire, but police say there is no indication a home was struck and no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Less than 20 minutes later, at 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the Ellesmere Road and Markham Road area. Police say evidence of gunfire was found, and a house window was damaged. No one inside was hurt.

A third shooting in the same Ellesmere and Markham area was reported at 11:54 p.m. Police markers were placed around nine bullet holes found in the front of a home on Clementine Square. Neighbours informed CityNews that they heard gunfire around 11:50 p.m.

The residence — home to a family with three children and both parents — was also the site of a similar shooting just before Christmas. No injuries were reported in Monday night’s incident.

Investigators told CityNews it remains unclear if the shootings are connected, but all occurred within a short timeframe.

No suspect details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

