Watermain break shuts down Etobicoke intersection

A road closed sign in Toronto is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 6, 2026 2:36 pm.

An intersection in Etobicoke is shut down following a watermain break on Tuesday afternoon, amid the messy weather that has hit the region.

Toronto police say the “major” watermain break occurred at The West Mall and The Queensway, west of Kipling Avenue, causing the intersection to be flooded with water.

Officers were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and they have since closed The West Mall is closed in both directions at The Queensway.

The cause of the watermain break is not yet known, but it comes on the heels of a weather system that is bringing rain, freezing rain, ice pellets and rain-snow mix to Toronto and elsewhere in the GTA. A freezing rain warning remains in effect.

