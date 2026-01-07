2 people stabbed at Dufferin Station, suspect wanted

A Toronto police vehicle outside Dufferin Station after two people were stabbed on January 7, 2026. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 7, 2026 5:29 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 6:30 pm.

Two people have been stabbed at Dufferin Station Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the subway station around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a stabbing.

Two victims were located on the scene. Paramedics tell CityNews both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were found in different parts of the TTC station.

The suspect involved fled the scene. He’s described as a white male with short blonde hair, orange construction jacket and a black hat.

TTC trains are not stopping at Dufferin. Buses have also been rerouted to Ossington Station.

