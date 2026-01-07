Actor Awards, formerly SAG Awards, will announce nominations Wednesday

FILE - A statuette is pictured at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2026 12:05 am.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 6:51 am.

Not all award shows require you to get up early in the morning to hear the nominations read.

The Actor Awards, formerly the SAG Awards, will announce nominations Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST on Netflix’s YouTube Channel. This is the first year under the new moniker for one of Hollywood’s most closely watched Oscars harbingers.

Presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and voted on by the guild’s 160,000-plus members, the Actor Awards give an accurate window into what the largest branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the actors — is leaning toward in award season.

In the screen actors’ top award, best ensemble, two locks are the casts to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” and to Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” Though both of those films’ stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan, respectively, are top contenders for best male actor, the recent momentum has been behind Timothée Chalamet for his performance in “Marty Supreme.”

The 30-year-old star won the same award last year for his Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” It was during his SAG acceptance speech that Chalamet said he was “in pursuit of greatness.”

Though best actor later went to Adrien Brody at the Academy Awards, for his performance in “The Brutalist,” the former SAG Awards often come very close to aligning with would-be Oscar nominees. Yet last year there was more separation than usual. While “Anora” triumphed at the Oscars, “Conclave” was crowned best ensemble by the guild. Best female actor also switched from Demi Moore (“The Substance”) at the SAGs to Mickey Madison (“Anora”) at the Oscars.

Among the favorites this year are Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet,” Amy Madigan for “Weapons” and Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value.”

The Actor Awards will take place Sunday, March 1, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Netflix will stream the ceremony live. Harrison Ford will be presented with the guild’s life achievement award.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press





