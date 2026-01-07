Glenn Hall, whose NHL goalie starts streak may never be broken, dies at age 94

Detroit Red Wings' star Gordie Howe (9) charges in but is ganged up on the three Chicago players, Al MacNeil (19), Doug Jarrett (20), and goalie Glenn Hall, who defend against the shot in first period of their NHL game in Chicago, March 16, 1966. (AP Photo/Paul Cannon) 1966 AP

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted January 7, 2026 9:01 pm.

Last Updated January 7, 2026 9:20 pm.

Glenn Hall, a Hockey Hall of Famer whose streak of 502 starts as a goaltender remains an NHL record, has died. He was 94.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Blackhawks confirmed the team received word of Hall’s death from his family. A league historian in touch with Hall’s son, Pat, said Hall died at a hospital in Stony Plain, Alberta, on Wednesday.

Hall backstopped Chicago to the Stanley Cup in 1961 and was named the most valuable player of the playoffs in 1968 with St. Louis when the Blues reached the final before losing to Montreal.

Hall’s run of more than 500 games in net is one of the most untouchable records in sports, given how the position has changed in the decades since. Counting the postseason, Hall started 552 games in a row.

“Glenn was sturdy, dependable, and a spectacular talent in net,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “That record, set from 1955-56 to 1962-63, still stands, probably always will, and is almost unfathomable — especially when you consider he did it all without a mask.”

Nicknamed “Mr. Goalie,” Hall won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 1956 when playing for the Detroit Red Wings. After two seasons, he was sent to the Black Hawks along with legendary forward Ted Lindsay.

